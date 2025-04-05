World Investment Advisors Sells 1,756 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

World Investment Advisors cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SRLN opened at $39.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.