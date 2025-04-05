A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.07. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

