KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.