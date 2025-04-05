Prudential PLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,987,000 after purchasing an additional 905,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.35 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.07.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

