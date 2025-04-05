Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 11.4% increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of EBR opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

