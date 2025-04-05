Top Solar Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that develop, manufacture, or provide services for solar energy technology, such as solar panels and power systems. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the renewable energy sector and its potential growth as demand for clean energy solutions increases globally. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $23.02 on Friday, reaching $244.26. 127,252,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,379,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.81. The company has a market cap of $785.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $29.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.54 and a 200 day moving average of $473.17.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $27.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.32. 5,562,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.45. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded down $11.05 on Friday, reaching $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,385,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,325. Vistra has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded down $19.85 on Friday, reaching $170.39. 6,311,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $352.00.

