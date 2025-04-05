Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 292.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,232 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $19,708,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 250,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 100,183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,912,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,617,000 after buying an additional 255,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.