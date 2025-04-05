SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Announces Dividend of $0.88

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
SBM Offshore stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.
About SBM Offshore
