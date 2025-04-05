200 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.0% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $18,142,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $192,435,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $737.56 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $832.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

