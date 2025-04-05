Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1) Insider Kevin Crofton Purchases 465,000 Shares

Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1 – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Crofton bought 465,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,785.00 ($13,809.09).
Kevin Crofton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Kevin Crofton acquired 455,000 shares of Adisyn stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,295.00 ($13,512.12).
Adisyn Price Performance
Adisyn Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adisyn
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Adisyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adisyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.