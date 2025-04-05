Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000. LexinFintech accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,703,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $7,687,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 358,245 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 target price on LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of LX opened at $8.21 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

