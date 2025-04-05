Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

NYSE:AON opened at $375.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

