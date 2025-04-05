Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Quaker Chemical traded as low as $119.57 and last traded at $124.36, with a volume of 129652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

