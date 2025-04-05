Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 6.0 %
HOT.UN stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.21.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
