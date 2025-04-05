Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 6.0 %

HOT.UN stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.21.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

