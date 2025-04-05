Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$166.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$176.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.29.

CNR opened at C$137.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.63. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$135.06 and a 12-month high of C$180.12. The firm has a market cap of C$86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

