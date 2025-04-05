Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Stock

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EXOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point began coverage on Exodus Movement in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Exodus Movement stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. Exodus Movement has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $117.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

