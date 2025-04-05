Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 866,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $39,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after buying an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 287,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Insider Activity

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $143,228.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,279,229.87. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,968,439.95. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $32.32 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.