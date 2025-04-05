Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.90 ($19.67) and traded as low as €16.76 ($18.42). Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €17.16 ($18.86), with a volume of 5,407 shares trading hands.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.90 and a 200 day moving average of €17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

