Dominic Phillips Sells 21,157 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $811,794.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 638,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,504,693.54. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 17th, Dominic Phillips sold 54,134 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,572.40.

On Monday, February 3rd, Dominic Phillips sold 20,801 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $1,060,226.97.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Samsara by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,283,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,004,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,555,000 after acquiring an additional 863,197 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

