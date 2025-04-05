Dominic Phillips Sells 21,157 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $811,794.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 638,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,504,693.54. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Dominic Phillips sold 54,134 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,572.40.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Dominic Phillips sold 20,801 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $1,060,226.97.
Samsara Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of IOT stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
