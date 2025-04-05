4,387 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 83.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.