4,387 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 83.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Relx Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $51.99.
Relx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
