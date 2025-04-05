Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 836,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $13.04 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.