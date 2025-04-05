Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2025

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 836,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $13.04 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.