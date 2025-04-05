BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $1,021,500.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,600. This trade represents a 71.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $31.37 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after acquiring an additional 879,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,907,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,111,000 after buying an additional 2,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,800,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,285,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,774,000 after buying an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

