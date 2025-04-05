Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLXGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 112377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

