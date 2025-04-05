USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on USA Compression Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,274,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $13,905,000. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 211,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 91,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USAC opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.84. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.67%.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.