Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10. Veritex has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

