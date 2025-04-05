Reviewing Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Haoxi Health Technology and Publicis Groupe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Haoxi Health Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Publicis Groupe 0 1 1 1 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Haoxi Health Technology and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haoxi Health Technology and Publicis Groupe”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haoxi Health Technology $48.52 million 0.03 N/A N/A N/A Publicis Groupe $17.35 billion 1.27 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Haoxi Health Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Haoxi Health Technology has a beta of -2.81, indicating that its share price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Haoxi Health Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 71.6%. Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats Haoxi Health Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haoxi Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Publicis Groupe

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services. It also designs and delivers brand content for various channels, such as television, print, radio, cinema, and billboards, as well as digital, including display and social networks under the Prodigious, Harbor, and The Pub brand names. In addition, the company operates Epsilon PeopleCloud, a unified data and technology platform; and Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health, Publicis Health Media, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. It serves clients in the automotive, retail, financial services, consumer products, and media sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.