Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 331.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,144,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $44,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.6 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.