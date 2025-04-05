Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 166,667 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,340,006.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,748,839.16. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $5,653,181.04.

On Thursday, February 20th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $2,119,991.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $3,498,340.33.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $6,255,000.00.

U opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $22,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on U. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

