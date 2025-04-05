Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 115.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $103.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $101.97 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

