Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,960 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2,385.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.