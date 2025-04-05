Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,468,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after buying an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE JLL opened at $219.47 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.62 and a 200-day moving average of $264.03. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.