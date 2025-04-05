Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 4,793 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in DXC Technology by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $14.89 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

