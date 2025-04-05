OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $692,000 Position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of IVVB opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

About iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.