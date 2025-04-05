First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 221,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

