Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,975,000 after buying an additional 489,499 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,470,000 after acquiring an additional 306,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,900,000 after purchasing an additional 455,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,953 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

