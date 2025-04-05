World Investment Advisors Sells 2,259 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after buying an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after buying an additional 133,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

