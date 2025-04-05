Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Billion Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,980,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,541,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

