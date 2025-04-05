Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,157,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877,565 shares during the period. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust makes up 1.5% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $65,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

