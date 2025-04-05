BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,914,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,178 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 748,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,672,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $11.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

