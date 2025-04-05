Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,310,704 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,291,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 164,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

