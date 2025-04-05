Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 422,237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,508,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $277.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

