Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $87.66 and a 52 week high of $112.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

