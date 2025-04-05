Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $38,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,129.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 157,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 73,684 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 3.7 %

KHC stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

