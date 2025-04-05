Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 256,036 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,298,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,036 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHI. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $489,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

