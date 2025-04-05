Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 10,886 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $41,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 232,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.43. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.41 and a 1-year high of $196.86.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.45.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

