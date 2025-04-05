Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 4,764,380 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 3,634.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764,380 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Global High Income Fund comprises approximately 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $32,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $997,000.

Shares of EHI opened at $6.21 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 12.44%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

