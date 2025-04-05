Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Great Eagle Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

