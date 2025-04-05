Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 12,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 28,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Aena S.M.E.’s previous dividend of $0.62.
Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.
