eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.47 ($0.06). 526,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,102,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
eEnergy Group Price Performance
eEnergy Group Company Profile
