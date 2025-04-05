eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.47 ($0.06). 526,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,102,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

