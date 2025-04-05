Derek Mapp Buys 8,571 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp bought 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £9,856.65 ($12,714.98).

Derek Mapp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Derek Mapp purchased 8,802 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,770.22 ($12,603.48).

Mitie Group Price Performance

LON MTO opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.64). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.06) price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Mitie Group

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.